Jogger shot dead at South Coastal Road

12:42 PM February 11th, 2018

By: Rene Alima, February 11th, 2018 12:42 PM

A man in his early 40s was shot dead on Sunday by a lone gunman at the South Coastal Road at Barangay Tangke in Talisay City.

The still unidentified victim was jogging in the area at past 8 a.m. when he was shot dead by the unidentified assailant riding a motorcycle, said SPO1 Achilles Cabando, desk officer of the Talisay City Police Station, who based his statement on the initial investigation of the fatal shooting attack.

Cabando said that homicide investigators were still at the crime scene investigating the killing.

