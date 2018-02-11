Search for article

Street dancing in Paknaan Silhig Festival

By: Norman V. Mendoza, February 11th, 2018

One of the contingents during the 7th Paknaan Silhig Festival preparing for the Street Dance Competition (CDN Photo/Tonee Despojo)

EIGHT clusters of dancing contingents joined the street dancing contest included in the 7th Paknaan Silhig Festival of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City on Sunday.

The contingents were clad in colorful costumes that highlighted the “Silhig Lanut” or broomstick which the barangay is known for. Six judging stations were placed along the 3 km dance route, starting from the foot of Cansaga bridge.

After the street dance competition, a ritual showdown was scheduled at a vacant lot near the barangay hall.

