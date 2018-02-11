Street dancing in Paknaan Silhig Festival

EIGHT clusters of dancing contingents joined the street dancing contest included in the 7th Paknaan Silhig Festival of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City on Sunday.

The contingents were clad in colorful costumes that highlighted the “Silhig Lanut” or broomstick which the barangay is known for. Six judging stations were placed along the 3 km dance route, starting from the foot of Cansaga bridge.

After the street dance competition, a ritual showdown was scheduled at a vacant lot near the barangay hall.