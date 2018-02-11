Rape suspect nabbed in Liloan

The top one most wanted person in Liloan town, who has a pending rape case was arrested on Saturday evening.

Police authorities identified the suspect as Edgardo Ruelo, 50, from Barangay Jubay.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chief Insp. Randy Korret, Liloan Police Station chief, Judge Ma. Lynna Adviento, of the Regional Trial Court branch 58 in Cebu City issued a warrant of arrest for rape charges against Ruelo. Liloan police, together with Tabuelan police implemented the arrest warrant against Ruelo inside his residence.

The suspect is now detained at Liloan Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.