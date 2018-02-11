UV ends PCCL stint with a bang

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will not be heading home empty-handed as they came all the way back from a 15-point deficit to down the Naga College Foundation (NCF) Tigers, 85-82, at the close of the elimination round of the Elite Eight stage of the 2017 Philippine Collegiate Champions League yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Michael Maestre came off the bench and delivered the go-ahead basket with just 19 seconds to go, while Rey Suerte continued his eye-opening showing on the big stage, scoring a whopping 30 points, 24 in the second half, capped by a unmolested layup at the final buzzer that sealed the win for the two-time defending Cesafi champions.

The Green Lancers were down by 15 points, 28-43, late in the first half but rallied behind the torrid shooting of Suerte, who scored 12 in the third period, to help UV knot the count at 59-all heading to the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCF threatened to pull away once again as it led, 73-65, after two free throws by Jaymar Allerey with 6:18 to go. But the battle-tested Green Lancers did not back down and responded with their own offensive surge to pull in front, 79-77, after an and-one play from Suerte, time down to 2:16.

After Fredson Hermonio tied the game with a deuce, Maestre shoved UV back in the driver’s seat with a putback for an 81-79 count.

The Tigers clawed their way back in front after Emmanuel Ojoula tipped a miss in white getting fouled. He made the bonus free throw to give NCF the lead, 82-81, with 58 ticks to go.

UV’s next offensive did not bear fruit as Josue Segumpan’s triple missed. But the Green Lancers dug deep on the defensive end and forced a turnover that led to Maestre’s go-ahead layup off a nice dish from Suerte for an 83-82 lead.

NCF tried to regain the lead but Allarey’s jumper went awry and Suerte broke loose in transition to score the insurance basket.

UV’s Liberian forward Bassieru Sackour manned the middle with aplomb for UV as he logged in another double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Allarey led NCF with 16 points while Ojoula, hampered by foul trouble, managed to score 13 points and haul down 13 boards. Talisay City-native Richmon Lapinid, the Finals MVP of Talisay City in the 2016 Samsam Gullas Cup, had 10 markers and eight rebounds.