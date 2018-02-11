ERCO, Rising Sun make quarters

ERCO and the Rising Sun booked tickets to the quarterfinals of the Men’s Open in the ongoing 19th Aboitiz Football Cup held at the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday.

ERCO advanced after a 2-0 blanking of the Don Bosco Football Club (DBFC) while Rising Sun outsmarted Cesafi champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 1-0.

Last season’s runner-up ERCO advanced after winning all of its three elimination games for a total of nine points.

Defending champions Leylam FC, on the other hand, opened its title-retention bid in a commotion-marred game against Samba FC that had the latter abandoning the game at the 23rd minute.

Leylam was already leading, 1-0, on an early goal by Dan Villarico when the team’s defender Albert Nangkil got into a tussle when he tripped a Samba player. The tension escalated when two Samba players, a certain Lukman and Godrey, joined the commotion.

The referee red carded both for violent conduct and that’s when Samba FC walked out of the match.

Match Commissioner Dino Musni said that since it was an abandonment, Leylam FC was awarded a 3-0 win.

A report will be submitted to the discipline committee of the organizing Cebu Football Association (CFA). They will determine what sanctions will be meted to Samba FC for its conduct in the tournament.

In another match, CESAFI runner-up University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers picked up their first point after drawing their match against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, 0-0.

Over at the Paref Springdale field, the Titans won by default against San Miguel, 2-0, in the Inter-Company category.

In the BPO Men’s category, Optum inflicted a 5-1 thrashing of EPerformax.

In the Ladies Open, EPerformax triumphed over Mez United, 2-1, while the other match saw Convergys edging Optum, 1-0.

At the Don Bosco Magone field, the Don Bosco United Football Club (DBUFC) had a successful day after winning all of their assignments.

The team routed Queen City, 7-1, in the 38 Above category then devastated ERCO with an 8-0 blanking in the 45 Above.

Other matches saw the Rising Sun lambasting ERCO, 7-1, in the 38 Above and Queen City edging KN Ferraren, 2-1, in the 45 Above.