Cebuanos win big in SBR.ph Awards

TWO Cebuano junior triathletes were feted in the fifth annual SwimBikeRun.ph (SBR.ph) Awards last Saturday at the Century Mall in Makati City, Metro Manila.

Andrew Kim Remolino and Moira Frances Erediano made Cebu proud as they were named the best youth triathletes of the year in the male and female division, respectively.

Both triathletes had a stellar year in 2017 after winning numerous races that cemented their reputation as two of the best junior triathletes in the country today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17-year old Remolino of Talisay City bagged seven titles last year while the 13-year old Erediano of Lapu-Lapu City won four titles in different races. Both triathletes are members of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) developmental training pool for the triathlon national team.

Erediano, now competing under Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team, outshone former teammate Karen Andrea Manayon of Rider Omega Pro Tri Team, Samantha Borlain, Angel Faith Quidasol and Lauren Justine Plaza for the ‘Female Youth Triathlete of the Year’ award.

Remolino was chosen as the ’Male Youth Triathlete of the Year’ over Juan Francis Baniqued, Juan Miguel Tayag, Josh Ramos and Marcus Faytaren.

Sunrise Events’ Ironman 70.3 Philippines, meanwhile, which was held in Cebu last August in Shangri-la’s Mactan Resort and Spa, won the “Best Race of the Year (over 800 participants category)” award.