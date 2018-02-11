Shane Filan charms Cebu crowd, says he wants to come back for a concert

IT FELT like the 1990s all over again.

Irish singer Shane Filan, former lead vocalist of popular 90s boy band Westlife, serenaded his fans last Saturday to promote his latest album, “Love Always” at the Robinsons Galleria.

The 38-year-old singer first performed two songs from his latest album, “Unbreakable” and “Beautiful In White.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd went wilder, waving their hands in the air and singing along with Filan when he sang Westlife’s hit songs “My Love” and “Uptown Girl” (a Billy Joel original).

Overwhelmed by the warm reception, Filan thanked the crowd.

“I feel so welcome. Thank you everybody for coming today. I really really appreciate it. I wanna come back here and do a big concert. I

really do. I want to come back this year,” he told the audience.

Loud cheers greeted this announcement by the well-loved singer.

Some of his fans were lucky enough to get a closer glimpse of the Irish singer.

A meet-and-greet as well as signing of his album were also held last Saturday.

LOVE ALWAYS

After Westlife’s split in 2011, Filan pursued a solo career and released two solo albums “You and Me” (2013) and “Right Here” (2015).

After three years, Filan is back in the Philippines to promote his third album called “Love Always.”

“It’s always good. I feel always very happy when I come here in the Philippines in general. This is my first time to come to anther city, Cebu City. It is my first time outside Manila. It’s always nice to come something new, to see new fans, to see new people that I’ve never met before,” Filan said during a press conference with Cebu media at Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu.

He said the reason his newest album is called “Love Always” is because he always signs with “Love Always, Shane.”

“So I just saw it’s a good thing to do and something personal to me,” he said.

Distributed by MCA Music (Universal Music Philippines), “Love Always” is a mix of classic love ballads and original songs.

The tracks are “This I Promise You,” “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Beautiful in White,” “Need You Now,” “Heaven,” “Completely,” “Unbreakable,” “Eyes Don’t Lie,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” “Crazy Over You,” and “Eternal Flame.”

After the Philippines, Filan will next have a tour in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other parts of Asia to promote the album.

SPECIAL CONNECTION

Filan said that Westlife always had a special connection with the Filipinos.

“I think the Filipino people love music like the Irish people. A lot of people in the Philippines are great singers,” he said.

Westlife’s other members are Markus Feehily, Brian Mcfadden, Nicky Bryne, and Kian Egan. Their career peaked in the 1990s until early 2000, producing 14 chart-topping singles.

A special treat in Filan’s new album is a collobaration with Sitti, who is known for her bossa nova take on songs, for the track, “Need You Now.”

In fact, Filan and Sitti had their first live performance together last Friday during Filan’s first mall tour at Robinsons Place Manila.

“She is a really nice girl. She is a great singer,” Filan said, referring to Sitti.

For now, Filan has no plans yet of collaborating with another Filipino singer.

“I have no plans as of the moment. I will concentrate on this one first. Yeah, maybe more (Filipino singers) in the future,” he said.