Motor rider gets ticket for using helmet as ‘food basket’

Helmets should be worn, and not used for other purposes besides providing safety for motorcycle riders.

Not in the case of a woman backrider, however, who was apprehended by traffic constables of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) — not just once but twice — for not wearing a helmet in Quezon City over the weekend.

A video posted by the Gadget Addict Facebook page showed her and the driver being stopped by MMDA Enforcers on Visayas Avenue for not wearing a helmet.

In a radio interview on Sunday, MMDA operations supervisor Bong Nebrija quoted the pair for their reason: “Eh bumili kami ng ulam. Doon nilagay yung ulam sa helmet, ginawang basket.” (They said put the food in the helmet and made it their basket.)

The video also showed the woman cursing and hitting with her helmet one of the MMDA enforcers and the individual who took the video.

Nebrija said the woman alleged that while they were contesting their violation, the traffic enforcer laughed at her mockingly.

“Immediately after I learned of her accusation, I had the enforcer called. If she felt insulted, she could file a case in MMDA and we will take action on that,” he added.