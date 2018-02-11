Slain sergeant’s kin asks for Duterte aid

The family and friends of slain Air Force Staff Sergeant Mark Herbert Oberes bid their final farewell to him yesterday and pleaded to President Rodrigo Duterte to help expedite the investigation into his murder.

Clad in white T-shirts that bore the message “Justice for Mark Herbert Oberes”, both family, friends and former colleagues of Oberes at the Air Force attended his wake in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday morning.

Oberes’s remains were later transferred for burial at the Sanctuary Garden Memorial Park in Minglanilla town, about 17.8 kilometers South of Cebu City.

A necrological Mass was held before the funeral procession began from the chapel to the cemetery located 500 meters away.

The victim’s mother Elizabeth declined to issue a statement to media.

The family spokesman Bert Padilla said the arrest of suspect Resame Cabañog’s mother Edna and Tomas Isugan are key to resolving Oberes’s murder.

Police are verifying allegations that the elder Cabañog allegedly ordered Isugan to murder Oberes.

Based on accounts of police informants, Oberes was supposedly stabbed repeatedly, then torched in his own car by Isugan and his cohorts in Carcar City last Jan. 31.

He said the family is loathe to accept Joshua Garciano, Resame’s reported boyfriend, as state witness since they suspect him of involvement.

Padilla said they remain confident that the police will solve the case.

The victim’s wife Diane Oberes said they already asked Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Dino to intercede for them in asking President Rodrigo Duterte to order the agencies concerned to expedite the investigation into her husband’s murder.

“If we don’t ask for help, those suspects who are still detained right now as well as those arrested may (be released),” she said.