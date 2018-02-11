Service van impounded, owner fined

Hotels told: Accept only accredited vehicles

A vehicle that operated under the Transport Network Company (TNC) U-Hop was apprehended by personnel of the Regional Office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) at a hotel last Saturday afternoon.

“U-Hop is not a Licensed Tourist Transport Provider. It is accredited as a Transport Network Company (TNC), just like Uber and Grab,” said Regional LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon in his Facebook page.

He said one of their personnel posed as a passenger and contracted the vehicle’s services through U-Hop.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hi-Ace van was impounded and the operator fined P200,000 and suspended for three months.

Cuizon said he will leave to the Department of Tourism (DOT-7) to deal with the hotel.

“We will focus more on U-Hop since it is within our jurisdiction,” he said.

Cuizon said they are coordinating with the DOT to monitor hotels using transport network services.

The LTFRB-7 and the Cebu City Transportation Office also apprehended another colorum vehicle that parked at J. L. Briones Street, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City, last Saturday evening,

The van was impounded while the unidentified owner will be fined P200,000 and suspended for three months.

The Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC) said it is continually reminding its members to ensure that they hire only accredited transport providers.

“The members are only allowed to hire transport providers accredited by both the LTFRB-7 and DOT-7 so that requirements and standards are complied with,” said HRRAC president Carlo Suarez. / with Reporter Jose Santino S. Bunachita