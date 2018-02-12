More Visayas, Mindanao provinces under storm signals as Typhoon Basyang nears

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management councils in Visayas and Mindanao are advised to take appropriate action as Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) maintains its strength, moving towards the direction of Eastern Mindanao.

Based on the latest weather bulletin of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 8:00 a.m. today, Surigao del Sur has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Weather Signal (TCWS) No. 2.

Signal No. 1 has been raised over 17 provinces in Visayas and Mindanao regions- Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, and Siquijor in the Visayas; Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Bukidnon in Mindanao.

“Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas and of Mindanao beginning later today,” PAGASA stated.

Basyang was last spotted 645 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It was moving 25kph west northwest.

The tropical storm is expected to make landfall in Caraga region tomorrow morning, February 13.

Residents of affected provinces are advised to continue monitoring for updates, undertake precautionary measures against possible flooding and landslides, and coordinate with their respective local disaster risk reduction and management offices.