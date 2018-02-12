Basirgo, Sayson bag titles in first Ocaña MTB race

GINO Basirgo and Joel Sayson dominated their respective categories in the inaugural Ocaña Fiesta Invitational XC Challenge last Saturday at the Barangay Ocaña race course in Carcar City, south Cebu.

Basirgo topped the 30-kilometer open category while Sayson ruled the 20-kilometer race 40-above category.

Both riders pocketed P2,000 each for winning the inaugural titles.

Jhunvic Pagnanawon trailed Basirgo in the open category for second place while Roy Carbonera rounded off the top three finishers.

Juncel Gapay was Sayson’s closest pursuer while Rene Torres settled for third.

Meanwhile, James Pagay won the title in the 10k beginners category, beating Junreck Carcueva and Raffy Lapiña, who finished second and third, respectively.

In the local 10k category, Dodot Lastima emerged as the champion while runners up were Jeremy Nabella and Regie Belmonte.