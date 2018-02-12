Four Ateneo de Cebu cagers make Jr. NBA Philippines 2018 National Training Camp

FOUR youngsters from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu will be the representative for Visayas in the National Training Camp of the Jr. NBA Philippines 2018 presented by Alaska in Manila on May 18-20.

The four, who are all members of Ateneo de Cebu’s Passerelle team, bested over 400 other aspirants in the selection camp that was held at the Trinity Christian School in Bacolod over the weekend.

Making the cut were the Allosada twins, William Agamemnon and William Archimedez, William Holan Baxter and Keane Angelo Yu.

Also advancing to the next phase of the league’s global youth basketball participation program are John Lester Amagan of St. Robert’s International Academy; and Nathan Jan Jundana and Heinzy Gabriel Demisana of Bacolod Taytung High School in the boys division.

Dancylle Gabrealene Busime of Colegio San Nicolas de Tolentino – Recoletos; Danielle Gwen Dusaran of University of Negros Occidental Recoletos; and Gin Kayla Relliquetteof St. Carmen Salles School will be representing the girls division.

The selected players received world-class basketball instruction from Jr. NBA coaches, led by Coach Carlos Barroca and Alaska Ace Tony Dela Cruz. They all excelled in a number of basketball activities and competitions, and embodied the Jr. NBA core S.T.A.R. values of Sportsmanship, Teamwork, a positive Attitude and Respect throughout the camp.

“We have kids in Visayas that showed a tremendous amount of potential at a very young age. We hope they will continue to work on their games and look forward to seeing their growth in our future camps within the region,” said Jr. NBA Coach Carlos Barroca.

The Visayan contingent of Jr. NBA campers will compete with the top players from the remaining Regional Selection Camps in Butuan, Baguio and Manila at the National Training Camp where the next batch of Jr. NBA Philippines All-Stars composed of the most outstanding eight boys and eight girls will be selected.

The 2018 Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA All-Stars will be rewarded later in the year with an authentic, overseas NBA experience.