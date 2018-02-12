Araneta comeback fight set in March

WORLD Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Flyweight champion Christian “The Bomb” Araneta will make his return to the ring on March in Bukidnon, according to the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI).

OPSI said the 22-year-old Araneta, who holds a record of 14-0-0 (win-loss-draw), will see action on a fight card to be promoted by Mindanao-based Championship Boxing Development Philippines (CBDP) of promoter Kenneth Rontal. He will be joined by two other boxers from the Omega Boxing Gym.

Jerome Calatrava, OPSI Vice President, told Cebu Daily News that this is the first time Araneta will step inside the ring after hanging his gloves momentarily to recover from a torn muscle injury he sustained last year, prior to his scheduled fight last July 7 in Tagbilaran City.

“This is to test Christian (Araneta) if he is fully recovered,” Calatrava said. “We are planning to give him a six-rounder or an eight-rounder fight in Bukidnon. This is not an acid test but rather than a comeback fight for him to regain his confidence and to assess his recovery.”

Araneta spent eight months to recover from the injury. He recently returned to training and was able to engage in sparring sessions, which is a sign that he has fully recovered.

“He is fully recovered but we regularly go to the doctor [and wait] until the doctor himself will tell us that he is one hundred percent recovered and healed,” Calatrava added.

OPSI has not named an opponent for Araneta as of the moment. Calatrava said that they are still negotiating with CBDP and Rontal to finalize the fight.

Aside from Araneta, two other boxers from Omega Boxing Gym in Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat (9-0-0,8KOs) and newcomer Cris Furog will also fight in the undercard.