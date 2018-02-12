Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu’s Rosauro to make debut in ONE C’ship on Feb. 23

THE pride of Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu, Roel “Akiyama” Rosauro, finally gets a well deserved shot in the big stage of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scene after ONE Championships signed him to fight in the ONE Championship: Quest for Gold at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb. 23.

The fight card will pit Rosauro against Chinese Li Kai Wen in the undercard. They will fight in the featherweight division for three rounds.

The 28-year-old Rosauro, who holds a record of three wins with one defeat in his professional MMA career, will face a younger Wen, a 22-year old who has a record of six victories and four losses.

“I have waited for this for so long and now it is here,” said Rosauro. “I will fight not only for myself but also for the pride of my country.”

Rosauro is the first fighter from Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu to fight in the prestigious One Championship. He is not, however, the first Cebuano to step inside One Championship’s cage. The other Cebuano fighters that fought there are Carry Bullos, Vaughn Donayre, Eugene Toquero and Jimmy Yabo.

The “One Championship: Quest For Gold” main event will feature One middleweight world champion and the pride of Myanmar, Aung La N Sang, who will fight Brazilian Alexandre Machado for the One light heavyweight world title.

In the co-main event, Malaysian MMA superstar Ev Ting will fight Costa Rican Ariel Sexton under the lightweight division.