Peugeot PH, Gateway launch 3008, Traveller

Peugeot Philippines, in partnership with Gateway Group, unveiled the new 3008 SUV and Traveller premium MPV yesterday at the Peugeot Showroom along Gorordo Avenue in Lahug.

Peugeot Philippines has high expectations for both vehicles in Cebu, which it considers as a strong market.

“The city of Cebu is where the region’s movers and shakers converge, that is why there is no better venue to introduce Peugeot’s most daring and innovative product,” said Arnie Moreno, Sales and After-sales Director of Peugeot Philippines during his opening speech.

Moreno added that the new models are “for those who want to be different, the ones that can stand by what they believe in and what they like.”

Karen Carvajal, the Marketing Director of Peugeot Philippines, emphasized Peugeot’s dedication in delivering the best service to the customers.

“Quality, design, and instinctive driving experiences, that is the promise that we give our customers, that is what they deserve,” she said in her own speech.

The highly anticipated Peugeot 3008 SUV was awarded as the 2017 European Car of the Year and is the first ever Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to garner the very prestigious award.

It is a compact SUV that boasts of its advanced interior and exterior features.

“The 3008 offers a fresh and bold approach on the SUV segment,” said Moreno. “Our newest SUV defies convention, but at the same time keeps it’s SUV DNA intact,” he added.

The Traveller, meanwhile, promises premium travel and comfort that will surely provide an enhanced MPV experience.

The vehicle features harmonious proportions with compact overhangs and wheels that gives it a powerful and confident presence.

“Our newest VIP shuttle redefines luxury and comfort for families and mobile executives,” said Moreno.