One of Bohol’s most wanted man kills police officer in Buenavista shooting

A 44-year-old policeman was shot dead in Buenavista town, Bohol Province on Monday dawn.

PO1 Alejandro Estorgeo, 44, died after he was shot in the head outside the town gym by an armed assailant on a motorbike at 1 a.m., said SPO4 Rolando Amor, acting Buenavista police chief, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Amor said that witnesses identified the shooter as Emedio Aparece, 22, of Barangay Poblacion, Buenavista town.

Amor said that initial investigation showed that Estorgeo, who was assigned as an intelligence and traffic police non-commissioned officer, took a break from a meeting at the town’s gym discussing the deployment of police personnel for the celebration of the town’s 58th founding anniversary.

A few minutes later, Estorgeo was shot by Aparece.

Amor said that Estorgeo a week ago received a death threat from Aparece, whose friend died in a police raid where Estorgeo was involved with.

Amor said that they had been pursuing Aparece for quite a while, whom they described as among the top 10 most wanted persons in the province,

But he said the suspect was a slippery one, and moved from place to place to avoid arrest.

He also claimed that the suspect had killed at least 10 persons.

Amor said that they were conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect.