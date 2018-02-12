Three young drug peddlers nabbed

THREE young suspected drug dealers were arrested by members of the Consolacion Police Station after they reportedly engaged government operatives in a gunfight, Sunday.

The suspects identified as 20-year-old Lord Cham “Amply” Malano, 20-year-old Maria Tomakin and 19-year-old Jerwin Brigoli are all residents of Sitio Pundok Barangay Cabangahan where a buy bust operation was being conducted by police.

According to PO2 George Tapales, Malano – whom he identified as a “new player in the area” was the subject of the buy bust.

Upon detecting that he was transacting with an undercover agent of the Consolacion Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Malano and his gang allegedly drew out their guns and fired at the operative.

The undercover cop managed to seek cover as a rain of bullets came down upon him, police said.

SPO3 Leoben Sebomit who led the operation retaliated by firing his gun at Malano and his gang who scampered to different directions.

Some were believed to have been injured, according to a Consolacion police report; while Malano, Tomakin and Brigoli surrendered.

Police recovered 12 small sachets of suspected shabu, a .357 revolver belonging to Malano.

The suspects are now detained at the Consolacion police and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.