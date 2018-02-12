Lesser accidents, improved traffic flow on the first week

COUNTERFLOWING MEASURE

Just a week into the implementation of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s Executive Order 34 or the anti-counterflowing measure, the city’s traffic problems are showing signs of abating, according to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Operations Chief Francisco Ouano.

In assessing the new traffic measure, Ouano said motorcycle collisions caused by counter flowing have already been minimized within the last few days.

The flow of traffic in the city’s major thoroughfares has also noticeably improved.

While the city’s traffic code imposes a fine of P 500 for those caught counterflowing or running against the flow of traffic coming from the opposite direction, EO 34 – released recently – authorizes the CCTO to impound erring vehicles for 30 days.

A total of 220 vehicles consisting of 200 motorcycles, 12 private cars, five taxis and three jeepneys were, so far, impounded during the first week of the order’s implementation which took effect last February 5.

The vehicles are being impounded in the city’s South Road Properties (SRP).

“So far nakita nato nga naa gihapoy mga motorista nga nagsukwahi pero mas ni-menus na gyud kay lagi nakadungog sila nga ang penalty ipa impound for 30 days so wa gyuy maayong laki, motagam gyud sila (So far, we noticed that while some motorists continued to violate counterflowing, a lot of others are following the law after hearing that erring vehicles will be impounded for 30 days. No one can dare to not learn his lesson)” Ouano said.

The CCTO is currently collating data on vehicular accidents caused by counterflowing before and after the implementation of the EO.

Ouano assured that the EO will be strictly implemented in order to impose total discipline among the drivers and minimize vehicular accidents.

A special team from CCTO was also directed to strictly enforce traffic rules on drivers who block pedestrian lanes and encroach the road junction boxes.

Meanwhile Ouano explained that while there had been motorist complaints regarding the No U-turn signages at the SRP because of the longer distance needed to find a U-turn slot, the traffic measure will have to stay as it has managed to prevent accidents.

“ In our assessment maayo man ang dagan sa trapiko although taas ang iyang tuyok pero atong gihunahuna nga daghan man sad kaayong aksidente matag adlaw dihang dapita. Ang ato is precaution lang (In our assessment, the traffic flow has improved though the U-turn slot is far; but this has managed to prevent accidents from happening in that area every day),” said Ouano noting that several motorists exceed the 60 kph speed limit of the SRP especially at night.

To monitor violators, CCTO is waiting for the arrival of two radar speed guns purchased by the city.

A speed gun is a device used to measure the speed of moving objects.