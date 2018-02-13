Basyang made landfall; Southern Cebu under Signal No. 2

As of 9:15 a.m. today, February 13, Tropical Storm Basyang made landfall in Cortes town of Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

The state’s weather bureau also placed Souther Cebu under Storm Signal No. 2 as Basyang barrels through Caraga region this morning.

Under Storm Signal No. 2, winds up to 120 kilometers per hour and light to moderate rains are expected.

Other provinces under Signal No. 2 are Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, southern Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte in the Visayas; Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and northern section of Bukidnon in Mindanao.

The rest of Cebu province has been placed under Signal No. 1, with expected winds up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Affected provinces under Signal No. 1 include Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands and southern section of Masbate in Luzon; Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, rest of Negros Occidental, Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Eastern Samar in the Visayas; Zamboanga del Sur, northern section of Zamboanga del Norte, northern northern section of Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, rest of Bukidnon, North Cotabato, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, and northern section of Davao Oriental in Mindanao.

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Mandaue City Government have suspended classes in all levels, both in public and private.

In Cebu City, schools and principals are given discretion to suspend classes.