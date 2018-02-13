Tens of families evacuated, tourism activities paused in Cebu province

78 families from three towns in southern Cebu were evacuated as tropical depression Basyang is expected to arrive in Cebu anytime today.

As of noontime today, 64 families from Barangay Sta. Felomina in Alegria; 6 families of Barangay Poblacion in Boljoon; and 8 families from Barangay Looc in Ginatilan were moved to safer places, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) stated.

The provincial tourism office, which suspended all tourist activities due to the tropical depression, has accounted 145 stranded tourists in San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, and Malapascua Island.

Meanwhile, a fisherman identified as Demetrio Booc from Medellin town, northern Cebu went missing since 11 p.m. last night, February 12.

Basyang, the second major weather disturbance to enter the country this year, has weakened into a tropical depression according to the latest weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 11 a.m today.

The entire Cebu province has been placed under Storm Signal No. 1.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has also included Cebu in its red rainfall warning, which cautions the public of heavy rainfall at a rate of 30 millimeters per hour.