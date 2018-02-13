Basyang maintains strength as it moves over Visayas

Tropical depression Basyang, which has traversed the Surigao-Agusan del Norte area, is now over Bohol Sea, the Philippine Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported in its latest weather bulletin issued at 2 p.m. today.

As of 1 p.m., the center of the tropical depression was estimated to be at 60 kilometers south of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

Basyang, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph, is moving west northwest at 27 kph.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains will prevail in the next 24 hours over Palawan and Visayas.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 which include the entire Cebu province.

The following areas have been placed under Storm Signal No. 1: Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo groups of islands in Luzon; Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, southern section of Samar, and southern section of Eastern Samar in Visayas; Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, northern section of Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, and northern section of Zamboanga del Norte in Mindanao.

“Residents of these areas must continue monitoring for updates, take appropriate measures against possible flooding and landslides, and coordinate with their respective local disaster risk reduction and management offices,” PAGASA stated.

The tropical depression is expected to be outside Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning.