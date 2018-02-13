Law, lending offices ransacked by unknown burglars in Talisay City

More than P100,000 worth of cash and several valuables were stolen from a lending shop and a law office by unidentified robbers in Brgy.Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday morning.

Reynaldo Sinao, 54, office staff of Villarante & Belarmino Law office, reported the burglary to the Talisay City Police Station.

Police Supt. Marlu P. Conag of Talisay Police station said that the burglars entered the offices of Sheena Lending Corp. and Villarante & Belarmino Law Office by destroying the main entrance doors.

Conag added that the intruders stole a laptop worth P20,000, cash money amounting to P15,000, and another P86,000 from a safety vault in the law office.

The robbers also stole money worth P3,250 in the lending office.