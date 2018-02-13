Panthers snatch 21st victory to set Cebu Elite record

AFTER winning their fifth Elite Basketball Club – Cebu title last year, the Panthers haven’t tapered off a bit.

The Panthers logged a new milestone following a 65-53 ripping of the Wolves last Sunday at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Paul Salarda and Mark Panerio bannered the caravan as they helped the defending champions log their 21st successive win dating back to Season 9.

It is the longest win streak the league has ever recorded as the Panthers also improved their win-loss slate to 3-0 (win-loss) this season.

Salarda led the Panthers with 14 points while the former Southwestern University skipper Panerio added 11. Guard Neil Buot, who is one of the team’s pillars, also contributed eight markers.

The Wolves dropped to the bottom of the standings with a 0-3 record.

Meanwhile, reigning league MVP Sam Hermosa was on a mission as he posted 33 points in the Rams’ 77-58 bashing of the Goats.

The Rams improved to 2-1 while the Goats also suffered their third straight defeat in as many games.

Also last Sunday, Niño Belande set a game-high 31 points to spearhead the Eagles past the Sharks, 74-64, to also cruise to a 3-0 start.

In the first game, the Cheetahs (2-1) handed the Rhinos.