Rain or Shine trades Jericho Cruz to TNT

JERICHO Cruz’ tenure with Rain or Shine has come to an end on Tuesday after the Elasto Painters shipped the 27-year-old guard to TNT in exchange for rookie Sidney Onwubere and a 2018 first round pick.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that the deal has been struck, with the papers already on its way to the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Returning from a foot injury, Cruz has saw his numbers drop as he averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the three games he suited up for Rain or Shine this 2018 PBA Philippine Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly dissatisfied with his role with the Elasto Painters, the former Adamson star now gets a fresh start with TNT, which is desperate for a spark with a 4-5 card this conference.

Cruz was drafted ninth overall by Rain or Shine in the 2014 PBA Draft. He earned a spot in the 2015 All-Rookie Team and was named Most Improved Player and Mr. Quality Minutes in 2016.

Onwubere, meanwhile, is playing limited minutes in his first conference as a pro, with the former Emilio Aguinaldo General norming 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in the five games.

He was picked eighth by Phoenix in the 2017 PBA Draft, but was acquired by TNT in a trade involving Justin Chua and Jon Gabriel.