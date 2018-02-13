MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Spectrum’s Pescos to compete in South Korea, declared fastest Filipino winner in 7-Eleven Run

Rafael Pescos of Cebu’s Spectrum Runners Club will compete in the Jeju Island International Marathon in South Korea on May 25 for being declared the overall champion in the men’s 42-kilometer race of the 7-Eleven Run 2018.

The Hinigiran, Negors Occidental native will be joined by the top three overall male and female runners of the 42k and 21k distances of the 7-Eleven Run.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News prior to his stint in the Cebu leg of the three-city race, the 23-year-old Pescos said his main objective for the year was to top the 7-Eleven run to be able to gain a free slot to compete in an international race.

Pescos started the year on a roll, ruling the Antique International Marathon, Baybay City Marathon, the Cebu Marathon 2018 and the Mactan Speed 50 Ultramarathon in a span of just two months.

But he said those were just tune-up races for his stint in the Cebu leg of the 7-Eleven Run last February 4.

Pescos placed second to Kenyan Joseph Mururi in the 42k race but emerged as the fastest Filipino finisher of the race that was simultaneously in three cities — Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Motivated

His time of two hours, 37 minutes and 39 seconds — his new personal best — was the fastest among all Filipino winners in the three legs.

He edged Davao champions Richeel Languido (2:.38.46) and Bryan Quiamco (2:43.02).

Languido and Quiamco also earned free slots to the South Korea race.

“I am very happy right now and I am more motivated to train harder because I want to win this international race,” Pescos said.

This is the second straight year Pescos was able to take advantage of this incentive from the 7-Eleven Run.

He placed second in the 7-Eleven Run 2017 in Metro Manila and was given a free slot to the Manulife DaNang International Marathon in Vietnam. He also settled for second in that international race.

Other Spectrum runners who will also be able to compete in South Korea are Lizane Abella and Prince Joey Lee.

Abella was declared the overall champion in the women’s 42k race while Lee was second placer in the 21k overall.

Pescos credited the team’s success to Spectrum Runners Club president Dr. Gerry Mayo.

“[The team] is always at my side supporting me in each race, especially Dr. Gerry Mayo. He treats me like his family,” Pescos said.

For his part, Mayo said he is proud of his runners who are slowly fulfilling their dreams.

“They worked hard for it. This will serve as a huge confidence booster for them and this will serve as a motivation for our members who want to follow the footsteps of Rafael and Lizane and Prince,” said Mayo.

In the women’s 21k, Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal took the top spot in the overall standings, edging Manila champion Cristabel Martes and Cebu leg second placer Ruffa Sorongon. The three also qualified for the South Korea race.