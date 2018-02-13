Search for article

Body of 71-year-old woman, who drowned in NegOr river, found

10:26 PM February 13th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, Raul Constantine Tabanao, February 13th, 2018 10:26 PM

An old woman died after being swept into a river in Barangay Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental on Tuesday afternoon.

Gaudiosa Lani, 71, died from drowning after she tried to cross the river.

According to PO2 Marlon Delantes, desk officer of Guihulngan City Police, the body of Lani was found in the bed of the river.

Negros Oriental is among the provinces placed under Storm Signal Number 1 based on the latest weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

