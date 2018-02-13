‘The Vagina Monologues’ returns on February 25

THE VAGINA Warriors are back.

American playwright-activist Eve Ensler’s play, ”The Vagina Monologues” returns to the Cebu stage on February 25 at the Mediterranean Room of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

This is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of V-Day, a global movement to end gender-based violence against women and children. The “V” on “V-Day” means “Victory,” “Valentine,” and “Vagina.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on real-life stories of women interviewed by Ensler on women’s sexuality and empowerment, ”The Vagina Monologues,” is V-Day’s flagship production.

VICTORY

Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, the producing artistic director of 2TinCans Philippines Inc., said in a press conference last week that aside from violence, they will also highlight women’s victory around the world.

“With the Vagina Monologues, what we are trying to do is to declare that we women are free to express ourselves, (our) sexuality, and that we are equal partners of men,” she said.

Around 30 women will be part of this year’s staging, including “Patay Na Si Hesus” actress Chai Fonacier.

This year, “The Vagina Monologues” also highlights the topic on child trafficking.

Charlene Virlouvet, one of the cast members, said that “The Vagina Monologue” will also be an opportunity to start a conversation and raise awareness about violence on children and women.

“I think this movement is a way of reaching out to women. It is okay. You are not alone and we hear you,” Virlouvet told the reporters.

She said that even if they have come a long way in raising awareness about their advocacy, there are still people who are uncomfortable with women talking about sexuality, child birth, rape and stories of sexual harassment.

CHALLENGES

Lawyer Regal Oliva, City Treasurer of Mandaue City and part of the cast, said that aside from their busy schedules, her personal challenge was her voice.

“Personally, it is a bit difficult because akong tingog daan mura og baka. May pagka-lalaki ko og tingog but you end up on stage having a vagina. It’s a challenging thing to portray a role and to tell the people that look I have a vagina on stage,” she said.

This is Oliva’s fourth year to be part of “The Vagina Monologues,” and she will be representing the transgender women.

“One of the monologues there actually is devoted to a woman who identified or who transitioned herself. That’s who I am representing. A lot of us warriors are supporting this cause,” Oliva said.

The beneficiary of the Cebu production is the Bidlisiw Foundation which focuses on intervening and raising awareness on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), child pornography and human trafficking.

Tickets at P1,500, P1,000, P600 and P350 are available at Waterfront box office.