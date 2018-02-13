150 couples take the plunge in Pag-IBIG’s ‘Kasalang Bayan’

ON DAY OF HEARTS

A total of 150 couples coming from different parts of Cebu will exchange “I Dos” in a Valentines Day mass wedding sponsored by the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund.

Vicky dela Peña, vice president for Pag-IBIG Visayas, said today’s gathering will push through irregardless of the weather condition.

Since the mass wedding will be held in an open air venue at the 10,000 Roses Cafe in Barangay Day-as, Cordova town, Dela Peña said, they will be setting up tents to provide shelter to the couples in case it would rain.

“Madayon gyud ta ani,” Dela Peña said in an interview with Cebu Daily News.

Rains affected Metro Cebu and parts of Cebu province on Tuesday as a result of Tropical Storm Basyang.

Dela Peña said they look forward to fine weather today as they witness couples aged 19 to 60 years old exchange their vows in a mass civil wedding that will be held in Cordova town.

Pag-IBIG’s “kasalang bayan” program is now on its 7th year.

This year close to 2,000 couples, 150 of which come from Cebu, will exchange wedding vows during the nationwide “kasalang bayan” that will be held simultaneously in Cebu, Antique, Zamboanga City, Davao City and General Santos City among others.

Dela Peña said that Pag-IBIG will shoulder the expense of the wedding preparations, reception, couples rings and even the bouquets that the bride would carry.

“Mo adto na lang sila didto unya ila lang ang gown ug ang barong,” she said during the 888 forum held at the Marco Polo Hotel on Tuesday.

Aside from the wedding preparations, Pag-IBIG is also raffling off livelihood packages that will include two kabuhayan showcases worth P30,000 each and two sets of cash prizes worth P20,000 each to help winning couples start a business.

Two major appliances will also be given out to another set of two lucky couples, dela Peña added.