Basyang out of Visayas, moves towards Southern Palawan

In the latest weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 8 a.m. today, only the province of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo groups of islands, has been placed under Storm Signal No. 1.

Basyang, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 60 kilometers per hour, is spotted 255 kilometers south of Cuyo, Palawan or 310 kilometers west southwest of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Moving west southwest at 26 kilometers per hour, the tropical depression may possibly make landfall over Southern Palawan tonight.

Basyang is expected to be outside Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning.