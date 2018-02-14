Man dead after fallen tree crushed his house

A 57-year-old man died in Alegria town after his nipa house was crushed by an uprooted coconut tree due to strong winds brought by Tropical Depression Basyang at around 10:30 p.m., February 13.

The victim, Jenas Demecillo Alonis, a resident of Sitio Sangi, Barangay Madridejos, Alegria town, was sleeping when the tree fell down through the roof of his house and hit him.

Alonis was rushed to St. Peter Hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basyang made its third landfall in Southern Cebu on Tuesday night.