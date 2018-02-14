Cebuano Pingoy shrugs off pain in return to action

JERIE Pingoy didn’t look like he missed a beat when he made his Akari-Adamson debut on Tuesday in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.

Cool at the point and dangerous on defense, the 5-foot-9 playmaker was at his usual self for the Falcons, finishing with five points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in their 84-75 win over Che’Lu-San Sebastian.

Pingoy was just happy to once again be back on the court.

“It’s great that I’ve already recovered from my injury. There’s still some pain, but I want to play and help the team,” he said in his first game back after his surgery which took out bone spurs in his ankle.

Pingoy admits that he’s still yet to reach his peak form, saying there are still instances where he feels pain on his ankles.

“I’m just at a seven or eight. I haven’t fully recovered yet, but I hope my fast recovery continues,” he said.

But with him finally cleared to go to action once again, Pingoy is just motivated to aid Akari-Adamson in any way he can in this foray in the developmental league.

“It’s a team effort. They helped me get back on the court and I’m thankful for this chance. I just want to do my best to help our team in any way I can,” he said.