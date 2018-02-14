Tormis, Yu win titles

CEBU Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) president Gretchen Tormis prevailed in the Cetba Friday Group Tournament last February 9 at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Tormis completed the four-game competition with 780 pinfalls to bag the women’s crown.

Rose Camero knocked down 775 pins, handicap included, to finish second place while Sonia Gakenholz downed 768 to settle for third. Baby Bacon (759) and Cristilyn Tan (750) rounded up the top five.

Meanwhile, Joseph Yu outclassed other bowlers in the men’s division with his 891 pinfalls.

Renato Reyes tallied 872 for second place while Bonnie Tanchuangko secured third place with 859.

Fourth and fifth placers were Ronan Barredo (847) and Marvin Sevilla (825), respectively.