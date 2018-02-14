Maja Salvador to star in new movie with Zanjoe Marudo

ACTRESS Maja Salvador, still reeling from the success of the ABS-CBN revenge-drama teleserye “Wildflower,” is working on a new film with Zanjoe Marudo.

Star Cinema’s official Instagram account said that the film of Salvador and Marudo will be titled “To Love Some Buddy” anddirected by Jason Paul Laxamana.

Reacting to Star Cinema’s Instagram post, Salvador, said, “Finally, nagkatagpo na kami ni Z!”

Before the official announcement, Salvador already hinted at new movie when she met the local entertaiment press during her “Maja On Stage” rehearsals in Cebu City. However she declined to give details.

Star Cinema described the Maja-Zanjoe starrer as “romance, comedy, drama na mag pagka-sexy. Kwento ng mag-bestfriends na nagtaluhan.”

Meanwhile, Salvador on her Instagram account also posted a photo with Marudo during their look test and said, “May Pelikula Kami #ToLoveSomeBuddy.”

Laxamana on his Instagram account posted a selfie with the lead stars of his newest film.

A story conference was also held last Tuesday.

The director is known for his films like “100 Tula Para Kay Stella” and “Love Is Blind.”