DOUBLE STANDARD

Netizens were mixed over Cebu City Councilor Raymond Garcia’s accusation of Mayor Tomas Osmeña of being “double standard” after Osmeña criticized House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for refusing to enforce the dismissal order against Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia.

Dale L Roach wrote, “I think most politicians in the country have a double standard.”

Carlo Arnado Quinones also wrote, “Lansar pagka mayor dong Raymond, one on one mu ni Tomas, lets see the scattered.” (Run for mayor in Cebu City against Mayor Tomas Osmeña.)

While another netizen named Peter Harder said, “Yes, and I agree with Mr. Raymond Garcia.”

