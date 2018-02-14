Capitol marks Sugbo Chinoy Day

An array of fortune-telling, zodiac forecast, Chinese calligraphy, Chinese paper-folding and Chinese food lined up in the Capitol’s dome yesterday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Titled as Sugbo Chinoy Day, the one-day event was open to Capitol workers and guests who wanted to experience traditional Chinese culture without going to China.

It was spearheaded by the Provincial Tourism Office.

A dragon and lion dance accompanied by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale and Consulate General of China to Cebu Shi Yong culminated the event.

The dragon and lion dance parade, a traditional Chinese performance to greet the end of the Chinese Lunar calendar, passed through the Legislative building before proceeding to the Executive building where officials including Gov. Hilario Davide III greeted them.

In the afternoon, immersive talks on the history of Cebuano-Chinese friendship, a Chinese tea-drinking ceremony, and Chinese cuisine cooking demonstration were held at the Social Hall.

Provincial Tourism Office head Joselito “Boboi” Costas said the Sugbo Chinoy Day is the Capitol’s way of celebrating Chinese heritage in Cebu.

“This is our second year of the Sugbo Chinoy Day. And we want to pay tribute and celebrate the Chinese heritage as Cebuanos,” said Costas.

“We want to remind Cebuanos these are actually influences we got from our Chinese ancestors,” he added.

He also revealed that they were planning to culminate the event in a yearly basis.

“Well as they said, Cebu is one big China town. We might not see it (big temples) but come to think of it, we’re one big China town,” Costas said.

Isabella Flores, 19, had just visited Cebu when her friend, Catherine, convinced her to visit the Capitol to witness the Sugbo Chinoy Day.

Flores said they got excited at the zodiac forecast which predicted their futures.

“It was my first time in fortune-telling. I was really nervous. I was told that I have to be really cautious on my finances if I want to be wealthy,” Flores said.

When asked how her Chinese calligraphy went, she laughed and said: “Banga ko magsulat og Chinese characters. Sayon siya tan-awon pero pangit kaayo akong handwriting (I’m bad at writing Chinese characters. It looks easy but my handwriting is very ugly),” Flores added.