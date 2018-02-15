‘Crime-free’ Cebu City on Valentine’s Day

Police authorities revealed that police precincts in the city have not recorded any untoward incident during the celebration of Valentine’s Day yesterday.

SPO3 Randy Jakosalem and SPO3 Tito Giva of Waterfront and Mabolo police stations told Cebu Daily News that their offices did not receive any information involving any crime, as well as complaints from establishment owners.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Robert Quenery ordered the monitoring of their respective areas to ensure the safety of the public during Valentine’s Day.

Policemen were also assigned in plazas, malls, hotels, motels, and other establishments.