Majestically rules and reigns

“The Man” Lee is a genius.

More than just a writer of comic book pulp fiction for the past 50 years, Lee, and his artistic better half, “Jolly” Jack Kirby, not only brought hundreds of superheroes and their evil, vile counterparts to “life” but their work in the pages of Marvel Comics, crossed and shattered racial barriers around the globe.

Case in point—the Black Panther (or for the sake of this film review, simply the Panther) debuted in the pages of the Fantastic Four in the summer of 1966.

Lee’s penmanship of the King of the mysterious East African nation known as Wakanda was brilliant and helped thousands embrace the ancient Civil Rights movement in the United States. But the Black Panther did much more than break racial stereotypes as his superhuman strength, night vision, agility and “panther-like” speed made him a formidable opponent to the Fantastic Four … only to gain acceptance of all white superheroes and eventually taking his rightful place as a member of the Avengers.

Being an avid comic book collector, I have a mint copy of the Panther’s first appearance in the Fantastic Four and have relished this solo movie outing by Marvel Studios.

So, is this film version of “Black Panther” any good?

Better than you can possible imagine in so many ways.

“Black Panther” is the James Bond of superheroes with the best gadgets you can imagine. The Panther, or T’Challa, is played by Chadwick Boseman and was skillfully introduced in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” when his father was murdered and he was forced at ascend the Wakandan throne.

There T’Challa reigns supreme over a futuristic city African nation—think Singapore on cocaine—a place forever shrouded in a cloaked mist that not only shields the Wakandian people from the rest of the civilized world but allows for its uninterrupted growth and development.

What makes this city/state so important is that it rests upon a virtual gold mine of Vibranium, another of Stan Lee’s creations. One of the rarest minerals on Earth, Vibranium is only found in the bedrock of Wakanda, deposited long ago from a crashed meteorite and forms the foundation of Wakanda’s technological prowess.

In comic book terminology, Vibranium is also the strongest metal on Earth, from which originated Captain America’s indestructible shield in the 1940’s.

Prized over the finest gold and silver, Vibranium is also laced through the Panther’s form fitting costume, adding to his own physical abilities.

In other words … he’s a stud!

Surrounding the Panther are his trusted companions; bodyguard Okoye (Danai Gurira-Michonne from TV’s “The Walking Dead”) and his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) who acts as a T’Challa’s “Q” (from James Bond) creating all of his costumes and dazzling devices.

Of course, there is opposition to the reign of this new king as Michael. B. Jordan arrives as Eric Killmonger who has his own form fitting “Panther” costume … and Ulysses Klaue, a black market arms dealer of whom (we the film audience) was introduced to in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and has a really cool sonic left “arm” to replace the one Ultron sliced off.

In truth, it is the strong black/African cast that powers “Black Panther” with special kudos to Ms. Gurira and Ms. Wright who carry the third act so strongly, including a running nighttime street and car chase battle in Seoul that you might have forgotten about the Panther entirely.

With the exception of Klaue and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman from TV’s “Sherlock”), it is a 100 percent all-black cast.

And it’s about time.

In the heady days of 1966, Stan Lee could have never imagined the world of 2018 and the true care and meticulous detail that today powers “Black

Panther” onto the silver screen.

In addition to this exceptional cast, kudos to Marvel Studios for hiring a black director, Ryan Coogler (“Creed”) who previously worked with Jordan as the star in that film.

So, what’s the big deal about yet another Marvel superhero movie?

Well, the “Black Panther” is not just another person who puts on a form fitting costume (sans cape) but a king of a majectic African nation who has to balance not only the needs of his people but the requests of the modern, industrial world which is clamoring for the cutting edge, Vibranium-fuled technology which will place Wakanda in its rightful place among the world powers.

Of the 17 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which for the past decade have been interwoven one upon another, “Black Panther” stands supreme in importance.

Not only in shattering the Hollywood “color barrier” but in allowing Marvel Studio films to be truly color “blind” and look past racial discriminations and into to the heart of each of us.

And of course, there are two, not to be missed “secret scenes” at the end of Black Panther, the second being a “slight” tie-in to the next Avengers film …

“Infinity War” which will be released this May 4 here in the Philippines.

“The Black Panther” majestically rules and reigns over all of Wakanda.

God bless you, Stan Lee!

