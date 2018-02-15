Two hospitals slated for Bogo, Carcar cities

ABOUT P230 million will be spent by the national government for a three-storey, 200-bed hospital in Bogo City, northern Cebu.

Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Rene Catan said the Senate allocated P200 million while the Department of Health (DOH) set aside P30 million for the hospital project which starts construction anytime this year.

In yesterday’s Kasayuran sa Kalambuan press conference at the Capitol compound Dr. Catan said the three-storey medical center will be located within the Severo Verallo Memorial District Hospital compound in Bogo City. Catan said the center’s groundbreaking is scheduled this Feb.22.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I submitted the plans to Sen. Hontiveros in 2016 when she was still the chairperson of the Senate committee on health,” Catan said. The Severo Verallo Memorial District Hospital only has a 75 bed capacity.

Dr. Catan also announced that upgrading of the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City is expected to start within the year. An additional 200 beds will be set up there, he said.

The provincial government will use the P200 million received from the Mandaue City government as payment for the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) last January 15.

Catan said the province is targeting to start its construction this year.