Minors contract STDs after time with gang

Para nako morag wa na gyud ko’y gana magtinarong kay wa naman ko’y klarong pamilya (For me, it seems that I no longer have any interest to do good as I no longer have a family that cares).”

Thus said one of the minors aged 13 to 16 years old who supposedly contracted sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) during their time with a gang based in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan said the boys and girls were rescued from a gang known only as “Fam” who gather these kids each night at an undisclosed location in their barangay.

One of them, a 14-year old out-of-school girl admitted that she was forced to have sex with a boy member of their group during an initiation last year.

The girl lived with her grandmother after her parents separated when she was 10 years old.

She had no interest in studying due to financial constraints and eventually hung out with out-of-school youths her own age.

The minors came from Lapu-Lapu City, nearby Cordova town and even from Cebu City.

The girl said they meet at a place along Maximo Patalinjug Avenue and just agree among themselves on what to do and where to go.

She has yet to identify the gang’s leader.

When she noticed that she had an infection in her privates, she went to the barangay health center and learned that she contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

Chan said he learned that several minors went to the barangay health center and found they had similar infections.

Six of them have been on medication for six months to a year now.

Chan said the girl told him about more gangs that recruit minors and subject them to sexual intercourse.

He said he warned the parents that he will file charges of abandonment against them.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she was alarmed on learning about the incident and told the City Council to enact an ordinance to deal with the situation.