CCSC fixture Tatay Rening, 82

THOSE who have jogged at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval may have known Ireneo Ylaya, known to many as “Tatay Rening.”

He would be the guy who would call the attention of those who were not using the track lanes properly. In other words, Tatay Rening was the one who helped keep the track oval flowing smoothly on a regular basis.

But he won’t be able to do so anymore.

Ylaya passed away last Wednesday due to health complications. He was 82.

The entire CCSC management, including regular users of CCSC’s track oval, mourn the passing of Ylaya.

CCSC General Manager Ricky Ballesteros said Cebu has lost a veteran figure in running.

“You’ll be missed around CCSC especially your most loved place, the track oval. You have left your footprints with glory. Everyone will know your name and shall recall your story. May your soul be at peace with our heavenly father. Goodbye Tatay,” said Ballesteros.

Cebu Daily News featured Ylaya’s life in an article that came out October 9, 2012.

He was a late bloomer in running, starting at the age of 60. He was an inspiration to many runners because of his determination.

He almost quit running in 2010 because of a hip injury after getting hit by a motorcycle. Despite the doctor’s warning, Ylaya defied the odds and continued to run. He actually recovered without proper rehabilitation and medication.

Ylaya considered running as part of his life to forget his painful past.

He used the sport as motivation, especially since he lived all by himself.

His first wife passed away to thyroid cancer while his second wife passed away due to kidney cancer.

His two sons had their own families and were in Davao.

To cope with loneliness, he regularly ran 20 kilometers a day.

Despite suffering from prostate cancer, Ylaya was optimistic that running would help him live a longer life.

He won the “Oldest Runner” awards in most of Cebu’s weekend footraces, making him known to many runners such as Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal.

“I feel pained of what happened to Tatay Rening because he’s already considered as an icon in the local running scene in Cebu. Tatay Rening and me were very close.

Everytime I train at CCSC he always whistle runners who uses the inner lane to let us pass,” Tabal recalled. “He will surely be missed.”

University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) athletics head coach Arvin Loberanis also can’t believe that Ylaya has passed away.

“Until now I can’t believe that he’s gone because we always see each other at the oval,” he said. “Without him the oval would be a mess again. He’s the one who controls the flow of runners from the outer and the inner lanes.”

According to Ballesteros, Ylaya’s remains lie in state at a chapel in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City. His interment will be on Sunday with a funeral service to be held there as well.

His final resting place will be at the A. Lopez Cemetery near Don Sergio Osmeña Memorial National High School in Labangon, Cebu City.