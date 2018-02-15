UV Green Lancers ready to defend Prisaa crown

THE UNIVERSITY of the Visayas (UV) will be fielding a solid Green Lancers lineup when they vie for a grandslam national basketball title in the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) Sports Foundation Inc. in Bohol this April.

Before the nationals, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) powerhouse Lancers will have to defend their regional title first in the Prisaa regional meet in Cebu this weekend before they can earn the right to once again represent Central Visayas in the nationals.

UV Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes is confident the team can do just that as they will be going up against a lone team in Bohol in the regionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our main goal is to win the game for the chance to defend the national title,” said Cortes, whose UV squad is coming from its stint in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) in Manila, where it won just once in three games.

Since there are only two teams, Bohol and Cebu City will compete in a best-of-three affair.

UV gained the right to represent Cebu City for bagging the Cesafi collegiate basketball title.

According to Cortes, the exposure the Lancers got in the PCCL, where they went up against the likes of Lyceum of the Philippines University and Ateneo de Manila University, will be a huge help in their bid in the Prisaa regionals.

The basketball games of the Prisaa regionals will be held at the University of San Carlos Law Gym.

The Prisaa regional meet will only have two delegations — Cebu and Bohol. Competition proper will be held over the weekend.

The winners here will represent Central Visayas in the Prisaa National Meet.

The multi-sporting event will have two divisions — the collegiate and secondary.

The collegiate representatives will be seeing action in athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, dancesports, football, karatedo, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting and volleyball. The secondary athletes will only be competing in athletics, basketball, swimming and weightlifting.