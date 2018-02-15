USJ-R HAS A NEW COACH

Norberto “Titing” Manalili replaces Jun Noel

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) has welcomed back the last coach to steer the men’s basketball team to the promised land — Norberto “Titing” Manalili.

According to sources within the team, Manalili has been named as the team’s new head coach, replacing fellow veteran mentor Jun Noel after the latter’s contract recently expired.

Manalili was the head coach of the last Jaguars squad that won a collegiate title way back in 1993. That team had a fiery mix of future pros with the likes of Joel Co, John Ferriols, Maui Huelar and Leode Garcia, who incidentally joins Manalili’s on the bench in his capacity as an assistant coach.

“Coach Titing (Manalili) and the players are still getting to know one another. He has been handling the team for a few weeks now. And it’s not just the players who are learning a new system. [We, the] coaches are also trying to learn his system,” relayed Garcia.

According to Garcia, Manalili has a different approach on the team compared to Noel.

“While Coach Jun (Noel) had a more run-and-gun style, Coach Titing has more set plays and he really makes certain adjustments to counter what the other team is doing,” Garcia said.

Long process

Garcia relayed that they have yet to go all out in terms of practices since the players are currently focusing more on their studies after a first semester that saw them balance studies and their campaign in the Cesafi. As it is, Garcia disclosed that only eight players are set to return for their Cesafi stint this year.

Manalili beat out a number of well-known names for the position, which included former San Beda Red Cubs and University of San Carlos champion coach Britt Reroma. Also rumored to have held interest in the USJ-R coaching gig were former PBA players Roger Yap and Junthy Valenzuela.

Current Jaguars two-guard Tricky Peromingan said that the lead up to the Cesafi wars with their new head coach will be a long process.

“It’s a new system that we’re learning plus there’s only a few of us left from last season,” said Peromingan.

Gone from last year’s semifinals-reaching squad are Nelvin Navarra, Julius Pacanuayan, Victor Nunez and Braulio Compra. Promising big man Albert Catiloc is also on the injured list, Peromingan said.