Ex-cop shot dead by back rider

A former police officer was shot dead on Thursday noon in Purok 6 Barangay Kinan-oan, town of Trinidad, Bohol.

Initial investigation of Trinidad Police showed that the victim Wilbert Cutaran, 37, and a resident of Purok 2 of the same barangay was driving on his single motorcycle from his house heading towards Barangay Poblacion in Trinidad.

Two males riding on a single motorcycle without a plate number followed Cutaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The back rider fired a shot at Cutaran who was hit at his back. When the victim already

fell to the ground, the back rider shot the Cutaran several times.

Police investigators are now looking at personal grudge as motive of shooting Cutaran.