Contraband seized in Mandaue City Jail’s greyhound operation

A joint greyhound operation was conducted by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Mandaue City Jail on Friday morning.

Four assorted mobile electronic devices and several assorted drug paraphernalia were found from a cell occupied by Steve Go, a known drug personality.

Jail warden Jessie Calumpang said that he will investigate his personnel who might be involved in the entry of contraband.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will also consult with BJMP officials for the possible isolation of Steve Go and the filing of additional charges against him.

The jail facility houses 1,766 male and 170 female inmates.