Prisaa regional meet gets underway at various venues in Cebu City

THE BEST of the best in the 17th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc., (Cesafi) will go up against the best athletes from the private schools in Bohol as the 2018 regional meet of the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) officially kicks off today at various venues here in Cebu City.

This two-day multi-sporting event will feature collegiate and secondary competition.

The collegiate division will have 16 sporting events. These are athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, dancesport, football, karatedo, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting and volleyball.

The secondary division, on the other hand, will only have four — athletics, basketball, swimming and weightlifting.

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be hosting eight of the sporting events in athletics, badminton, boxing, dancesport, football, swimming, sepak takraw, and taekwondo.

Basketball will be played at the Law gym of the University of San Carlos (USC), chess at USC Main, volleyball at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), and karatedo at the Basak campus of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

Beach volleyball will be played at the Fort San Pedro, tennis at the Citigreen Tennis Resort and table tennis and weightlifting at the Cebu Coliseum.

The winners of this two-day meet will represent PRISAA-7 in the PRISAA Nationals to be hosted by Bohol in April.

Bohol will already be representing Prisaa-7 in three events — women’s basketball, softball and baseball. They advanced automatically as Cebu is not fielding any team in these events.