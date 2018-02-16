Strong lineup for Spectrum in SM2SM Run 8

THE vaunted Spectrum Runners Club will field in a stacked lineup of runners in the SM2SM Run Year 8 tomorrow.

The footrace starts and ends at the SM City Cebu Northwing car park area.

The team that swept all of the distances of the Cebu Marathon 2018 last January will field in a total of 26 runners that will be headed by the team’s ace marathoner Rafael Pescos, who recently bagged the overall title of the men’s 42-kilometer distance of the 7-Eleven Run 2018.

The 23-year-old Pescos will compete in the 21-kilometer race, according to Spectrum Runners Club President Gerry Mayo.

Pescos will be joined in the 21k by teammates Desiderio “Sano” Engbino, Keena Lou Caburnay, Eduardo Eduaria, Giegie Abbu, Sandra Soliano, Elynn Mira, Evamie Villarin, and Nora Villamor.

The other distances that will be offered in the cash-rich running event organized by SM Prime Holdings Inc. are 12k, 8k, and 4k.

In the 12k race, Spectrum will be bannered by 21-year-old Prince Joey Lee and 28-year-old Lizane Abella. Joining them are Ian Refuela, Agustin Ychon, Lea Tampus, Edilberto Batiancila and Preciosa Sanchez.

Abella was also named the overall champion of the 42k of the 7-Eleven Run 2018 while Lee placed second in the 21k men’s overall.

Mayo told Cebu Daily News that Abella will be competing in a shorter distance as part of her recovery since she already competed and won three separate marathons in a span of two months. Mayo said that the race tomorrow is part of her preparation to defend her title in the All Women’s Ultramarathon (AWUM) 50k race on March 10.

The rest of Spectrum Runners Club’s participants in the SM2SM Run are Erl Pionela, Arlan Arbois, Michael Largo, Cherry and Lovely Fe Andrin in the 8k distance and Charisse Encarnacion, Kim Harold Guiao, Arnel Florentino, Jovan Daing, Albert Godinez and Marvin Lucaylucay in the 4k.