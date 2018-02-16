Davide to grace opening

Gov’s cup

GOVERNOR Hilario Davide will be attending the opening of the inaugural Governor’s Cup Volleyball at the Mandaue Cultural and Sports Center tomorrow, according to Cebu Provincial Sports Commission Executive Director Atty. Ramil P. Abing.

Also gracing the said event are Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, Provincial Board Members and the respective mayors of the participating local government units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abing said the opening program, which starts at 1 p.m., will feature a parade of the teams and production numbers from different presenters. There will also be a search for Mr. Gov’s Cup.

“These will all be part of a brief program before the actual games,” he said.

The scheduled games for the afternoon showcases Dalaguete versus Oslob in the first game, Cordova against Poro in the second game, and host city Mandaue City facing San Fernando in the main game.

Games in this competition for volleybelles aged 18 below start at 3 p.m.