Ateneo eyes 4th U18 title

ATENEO will be gunning for its fourth title in the Girls Under-18 division as they go up against St. Theresa’s College (STC) in the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Don Bosco Magone pitch in barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Prior to the championship battle, Giuseppe FC will battle Pomeroy for the third place in the category.

The Theresians are hoping to clinch their very first title in the category.

The category followed a league type format after only four teams took part in the competition.

Over at the Paref Springdale pitch, Don Bosco A hopes to bag a finals ticket in the U11 Mix at the expense of Ondo Espreso.

Springdale, meanwhile, hopes to bank on its familiarity of the pitch as it vies for a semifinal ticket against Ateneo.