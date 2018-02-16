Security agency asked to pay P130K penalty

2 LAWYERS killed case

Aside from facing trial in court, the security agency in Cebu City will have to pay a total of P130,000 in fines for violating the ethical standards, and for deploying an unlicensed security guard who was tagged in the killing of two Cebuano lawyers in 2016.

The Police Regional Civil Security Unit in Central Visayas (RCSU-7) found Invincible Armada Security Agency administratively liable for abuse of authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its resolution, Supt. Allan Servida, chief of the RCSU-7, said they found out that Security Guard Jonathan Sanchez had an expired License to Exercise Security Profession (LESP).

“Notably, when Sanchez applied with Invincible Armada Security Agency, he doesn’t have all documents. It is incumbent upon the respondent security agency to exercise due diligence before hiring and posting Sanchez. However, the respondent security agency failed to do so,” he said.

Servida said only licensed and trained security guards or watchmen are allowed to carry firearms within the compound of the establishment where they are assigned.

“The issuance of a firearm to Sanchez should not have been made considering there was no clear showing that he possessed the qualification and capabilities to use the firearm, nor knew the limitations thereof,” he said.

Servida also cited the failure of Invincible Armada Security Agency to include Sanchez’s name in the Monthly Disposition Report (MDR).

Although the security agency claimed that Sanchez was just a “reliever,” the police official said the security guard’s name should have been included in the MDR.

“The MDR distinguish who and what status of security personnel will be included therein. Therefore, all deployed security personnel must be reported in the MDR,” Servida said.